Sunny Leone has shared an emotional note on social media as her twins Noah and Asher turn three. The actress says she feels “beyond blessed” to have her children Nisha and her boys, whom she lovingly calls her nuggets, in her life.

Sunny posted a string of pictures from the birthday celebration of Noah and Asher, who were born through surrogacy.

Alongside the image, Sunny wrote: “My little nuggets are 3! Asher Singh and Noah Singh Weber you both are so so different but are the sweetest, nicest, caring, intelligent little men. I can’t believe 3 years have passed and you both amaze me everyday with what you have learned and all the things you say.”

Sunny shared that “story time” is one of her favourite things.

“Story time is one of my fav things now and it’s not me telling the stories now it’s you…starting with ‘once upon a time there was noooo fighting…’ knowing thats what I want to hear every time. You both are beyond lucky to have a father and big sister who loves and cares for you so much and they are so lucky that you love and show so much love and affection back to them,” she added.

“And most of all I am beyond blessed to have you 3 children in my life.

Sunny said that no matter how sad, tired, or stressed she is their “little sweet voice that says… ‘Mama…I love you’ makes the whole world disappear and warms my heart every time. I love you so much and Happy 3rd Birthday my sweet boys!”

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber also adopted a 21-months girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur and announced the birth of their sons via surrogacy in 2018.

Sunny is currently shooting for the youth-based reality show in Splitsvilla in Kerala along with Rannvijay Singha. The actress was recently in news in a fraud case but a bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday gave relief to her and her two close aides from being arrested.

Last month, she kickstarted the first schedule of her first fictional web show Anamika in the city. The series is billed as a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

–IANS

dc/in