Sunny Leone is ‘social distancing at the beach’

Sunny Leone hit the beach with her “hottie” Daniel Weber but was careful enough to maintain social distancing norms.

Sunny took to her official Instagram account, where she posted a picture of herself in a bright blue swimsuit. She completed her look with a black baseball cap and sunglasses.

“Social distancing at the beach!! Can’t get any better then this! California LOVE!” she wrote alongside the image.

The actress also shared a picture with her husband Daniel Weber. “In the sunshine with this hottie @dirrty99,” she wrote alongside the image.

Last week, Sunny spent a day at the beach with her “man” Daniel and her “little nuggets” — Nisha, Noah and Asher. She took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures of her day at the beach.

“At the beach with my man @dirrty99 and our little nuggets!!” she had captioned the image.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in “Veeramadevi” and “Koka Kola”.