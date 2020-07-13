Canindia News

Sunny Leone is ‘social distancing at the beach’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE017

Sunny Leone hit the beach with her “hottie” Daniel Weber but was careful enough to maintain social distancing norms.

Sunny took to her official Instagram account, where she posted a picture of herself in a bright blue swimsuit. She completed her look with a black baseball cap and sunglasses.

“Social distancing at the beach!! Can’t get any better then this! California LOVE!” she wrote alongside the image.

The actress also shared a picture with her husband Daniel Weber. “In the sunshine with this hottie @dirrty99,” she wrote alongside the image.

Last week, Sunny spent a day at the beach with her “man” Daniel and her “little nuggets” — Nisha, Noah and Asher. She took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures of her day at the beach.

In the sunshine with this hottie @dirrty99

“At the beach with my man @dirrty99 and our little nuggets!!” she had captioned the image.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in “Veeramadevi” and “Koka Kola”.

