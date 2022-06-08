Sunny Leone has been an active part of Indian entertainment for over a decade now. She has worked in various spaces – movies, music videos, playing host for TV realities, taking on dance shows, etc. Besides these, she has also turned towards entrepreneurship in the lifestyle space.

However, through it all, Sunny Leone stays committed to the most important job – being a hand-on parent to her three kids – Nisha, Noah and Asher whom she shared with husband Daniel Webber.

According to the actress, she believes what children need the most is the presence of their parents around them along with the freedom to make choices for their life.

As per TOI, the Sunny Leone spoke about her opinion on raising her kids and said, “I don’t think it takes a lot of money to show your kids that you love them. Or to provide them education. People think you need XYZ things to display your love to your kid, but that’s not true. You just have to be there for them. A child who is willing to learn and understands the value of education will learn anywhere. Similarly, it doesn’t take too much money to raise them well with sound values. Values are free, actually. Yes, kids need their shoes, clothes and other things, but even those don’t cost much. So as far as work goes, as a person and as a mother, I need to make choices that are good for me.”

Speaking further, Sunny shared, “There are going to be a lot of things my children may not like about me when they grow up, and we all know what that is. With proper communication, they will know why and will be able to answer questions that may arise outside our home. I made my choices and they should know that they can make their choices, too, as long as they don’t hurt others in any way.”

She continued to elaborate and said, “Like one of my sons wants to be a firefighter. I was recently telling my girl Nisha that she can travel the world following her interests in ballet and playing the piano. She’s learning those two things. Nisha is petite and pretty, and good at both. As a parent, I just feel it’s fascinating how much you can do with your kids and how well you can raise them by just being with them and being by their side in whatever they choose to do.”