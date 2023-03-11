ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sunny Leone kicks off US tour, says being in US brings her joy

Actress Sunny Leone is set for an elaborate US Tour starting on Saturday. The tour will see NRI fans of the actress. As per her current schedule, Sunny will be making public appearances in Austin on March 11, in Dallas on March 12, in Houston on March 17 and 18 followed by Chicago on March 19.

With the current venues already booked out, the organisers are looking at adding a few more cities. Talking about the tour, Sunny said: “Being in the US has always been a joy for me. I get to interact with very different sorts of people on these tours.”

She further mentioned: “The US also has a diverse culture so I get to meet people from different walks of life. It is endearing to see the kind of love they shower on me. It humbles me, it pumps me to work harder.”

