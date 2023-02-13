Actor Sunny Hinduja, who is known for his work in ‘TVF Aspirants’, is playing the antagonist in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Shehzada’.

Hinduja said that he shares a very special bond with Kartik as both of them are rank outsiders in the entertainment industry.

Talking about Kartik, Sunny said, “Kartik and I share a very special bond. We both did not have any connections in the industry and that has been a common link between us to begin with. During the shoot of this incredible film, we had so much to share and learn from each other.”

“His dedication and humble nature is the reason people love him so much. His journey is no less than an inspiration. He is a perfect example of the phrase ‘its all about how bad you want it’,” Sunny added.

The film, which is set to release on February 17, stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead. This is Kriti’s second film opposite Kartik after their first collaboration ‘Luka Chuppi’ in 2019.

Meanwhile, Sunny also has YRF’s ‘The Railway Man’ in the pipeline.

