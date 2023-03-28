Actors Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur have been roped in for director Ishrat Khan’s upcoming family comedy titled ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’.

Speaking about his next comedy, Sunny said: “Raaj Shaandilyaa has a very different comedy style as compared to the ones I have done before and that’s what attracted me to the film. This one is a hilarious chaotic household comedy entertainer. Excited to begin this one.”

The shooting for the film commenced on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh.

Getting ready for her first family comedy, Avneet added: “Family comedy is a genre I have thoroughly enjoyed and getting a chance to be a part of a film that will be enjoyed by everyone is exciting. Working with Supriya Ma’am, Annu Sir and Rajpal Sir will be a learning experience for me and can’t wait to make you laugh.”

The second of their fam-com universe after ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’ is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Sunny and Avneet, who will collaborate for the first time, are joined by Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, Sudhir Pandey and Paritosh Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, producer Vinod Bhanushali said, “Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is an out-and-out comedy entertainer that will make you laugh, cry get emotional together as you sit & enjoy with your family.”

Raaj Shaandilyaa added: “The film has something for everyone and we can’t wait to get this show on the road.”

A Bhanushali Studios Limited & ThinkInk Picturez Limited production, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Raaj Shaandilyaa & Vimal Lahoti.

