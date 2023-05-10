INDIA

Sunny sky, warmer day likely in J&K during next 2 days

Sunny sky with warmer days is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during next 48 hours, as the MeT office.

“Mainly dry weather with rise in temperature and warmer days are expected in J&K from May 10 to 12”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 6.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.3 and Gulmarg 1 degree as the minimum temperature on Wednesday.

Kargil in Ladakh region had 1 and Leh minus 3.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu recorded 15.8 degrees, Katra 15 degrees, Batote 9.7 degrees, Banihal 8.4 and Bhaderwah 6 as the minimum temperature.

