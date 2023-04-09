INDIA

Sunny weather to continue in J&K today

NewsWire
Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Sunday that dry, sunny weather is expected to continue during the next 24 hours.

“Dry, sunny weather is expected to continue in J&K during next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 5.1, Pahalgam 0.5 and Gulmarg 1.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 0.8 and Leh minus 3 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 17.4, Katra 14.6, Batote 10.2, Banihal 6.3 and Bhaderwah also 6.3 as the minimum temperature.

