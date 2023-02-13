The Sunrisers Eastern Cape have been crowned champions of the inaugural SA20 after beating Pretoria Capitals in the final.

The Gqeberha-based team cruised to a comfortable four-wicket victory over the Pretoria Capitals at a sold-out Wanderers on Sunday thanks to some excellent bowling by spinner Roelof van Merwe, who claimed 4/31.

The final was moved to the reserve day after a waterlogged field and inclement weather forced it to be postponed. But that did nothing to dim the excitement with the Bullring creating a fabulous atmosphere. And the Sunrisers Eastern Cape did not disappoint by delivering a brilliant bowling performance by bowling the Capitals out for just 135.

The ever-green Roelof van Merwe led their bowling efforts. The 38-year-old delivered an excellent spell with the left-arm spinner picking up 4/31. Van der Merwe was ably supported by Sisanda Magala (2/30) and Ottniel Baartman (2/22).

The Sunrisers’ reply did not get off to the best of starts with Temba Bavuma departing in the second over to Eathan Bosch.

Aiden Markram’s team, however, were soon back on track with Adam Rossington counter-attacking through a 30-ball 57. Rossington tore into the Capitals’ attack and ensured the chase was never going to be tricky.

Anrich Nortje bowled his heart out for the Capitals in a bid to haul his team back into the game, but ultimately his 2/21 was not going to be enough.

Marco Jansen delivered the killer blow for the Sunrisers with his six over long-off, setting off the celebrations from Johannesburg to Gqeberha.

Brief scores:

Pretoria Capitals 135 all out in 19.3 overs (Kusal Mendis 21; Roelof van der Merwe 4-31, Sisanda Magala 2-30, Ottniel Baartman 2-22) lost to Sunrisers Eastern Cape 137/6 in 16.3 overs (Adam Rossington 57, Aiden Markram 26; Adil Rashid 1-12) by 4 wickets.

Full list of SA Award Winners:

SA20 Champions: Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Runners-up: Pretoria Capitals

Spirit of the Season: Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Rising Star: Eathan Bosch (Pretoria Capitals)

Batter of the Season: Jos Buttler (Paarl Royals)

Bowler of the Season: Roelof van der Merwe (Sunrisers Eastern Cape)

Player of the Season: Aiden Markram (Sunrisers Eastern Cape).

20230213-090604