Sunshine greets J&K after 5 days of inclement weather

Weather was cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours but bright sunshine greeted J&K on Friday, bringing respite from inclement weather of last five days.

“Weather is expected to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours”, a MeT department official said.

Srinagar had 1.2, Pahalgam minus 4.3 and Gulmarg minus 8.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Leh had minus 11.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 5.5, Katra 6, Batote minus 0.1, Banihal minus 0.6 and Bhaderwah minus 0.4 as the minimum temperature.

