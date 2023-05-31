ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Suparn Varma says Manoj Bajpayee is ‘one of the best dialogue writers in the country’

NewsWire
0
0

Writer-producer Suparn Varma, who is known for ‘The Family Man’, ‘Rana Naidu’ and is gearing up for ‘The Good Wife’, has shared that his frequent collaborator Manoj Bajpayee is a good dialogue writer.

They go back a long way; the recent release ‘Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, on which Suparn serves as a creative producer, marks their recent collaboration.

Speaking about his experience working with Manoj Bajpayee, Suparn shared: “Manoj is not just a friend and collaborator but also one of the best actors and dialogue writers in the country. His dedication and passion for his craft are truly inspiring. One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned from him is the importance of leaving ego aside and working together as a team, surrendering ourselves to the vision of the project.”

20230531-190805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Filmmakers take a page out of their own book

    ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ poster to be launched by fans across India

    19 years of ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’: Boman Irani calls it ‘extraordinarily...

    China issues alert for heavy fog