Super Bowl event gives economic boost to South Florida

Miami, Sep 7 (IANS) The Super Bowl at the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium in February delivered a US$572 million economic boost to South Florida, said a report.

According to www.sportspromedia.com, an economic impact report published by the Miami Super Bowl host committee and seen by the South Florida Business Journal has said that was more than double the amount generated for the region when Miami last hosted the National Football League’s (NFL) champion-crowning game in 2010.

Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the 54th edition of the Super Bowl, which resulted in 368,011 visitor night stays and generated US$34 million in state and local tax revenue.

As per the report on the website, the average visiting fan spent US$593 per day on things such as accommodation, entertainment, transportation, food, and shopping.

The game took place in front of 62,417 spectators, with the average annual income of visitors pegged at US$242,674, according to the report.

