The previous match in the event proved to be an absolute cliffhanger on Monday night when NEROCA FC edged Rajasthan United FC in the penalty shootout of the playoff tie at the Payyanad Stadium.

On Wednesday, two more games in the qualifiers are on the cards — local favourites Gokulam Kerala FC will take on Kolkata;s famed Mohammedan Sporting at 8.30 pm after NEROCA play Sreenidi Deccan FC in the day’s first match at 5 pm to secure a place in the group stage of the knock-out tournament.

The Gokulam-Mohammedan clash is set to be an interesting one since both will be looking to fill the vacant slot in Group C of the Hero Super Cup comprising ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC, the AIFF informed in a report on its website on Tuesday.

Former two-time Hero I-League champions Gokulam Kerala finished the I-League campaign this season in the third position and the Black Panthers ended their season in seventh place. The two teams met each other twice in the league with both winning once each.

Mohammedan Sporting head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo, a former international himself, said: “Gokulam are playing at their home, but we are well prepared for the challenge. When we have the objective to achieve qualification in the AFC Cup, it is a big motivation for the club and players.”

Gokulam Kerala FC coach, Francesc Bonet, was full of praise for the opponents, hailing the Kolkata giants as “one of the best teams in the league”. He stressed the importance of the Super Cup saying, “AFC Cup qualification is at stake and since all the ISL teams are participating here, it will be a tough competition. Playing in front of a passionate crowd will help us to achieve good results.

“Going to the other match, Sreenidi Deccan FC had a particularly memorable Hero I-League campaign where they finished in second place. Following the successful season, the Hyderabad-based franchise will be looking to venture into the Hero Super Cup with a win on Wednesday against NEROCA FC. Speaking about his team;s preparations, Head Coach Carlos Vaz Pinto said, “The break after the Hero I-League season has given us time to recover and regroup. So, the players are well rested and are looking forward to the Hero Super Cup.”

