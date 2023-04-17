Former I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC face ISL side Jamshedpur FC and the teams are likely to go with contrasting mindsets in their final Hero Super Cup 2023 group stage match at the EMS Corporation Stadium here on Tuesday.

Jamshedpur are on a roll in the ongoing Super Cup, having booked their place in the semifinals, courtesy of two convincing wins in two games — the only team to achieve the feat so far. Moreover, Jamshedpur have also scored the most number of goals by any team in the Super Cup so far (9).

Having already progressed to the next stage of the Cup, head coach Aidy Boothroyd was asked whether he would give the players, who haven’t received enough game time, a chance in tomorrow’s game. He answered, “We’ve got options to field players who have not been used because of the team’s form, but we have to assess the injuries and make a decision.”

Additionally, the Englishman also spoke optimistically of his side’s campaign as they face Bengaluru FC in the semifinals. “We’ll be focussing on our team and what we can do. We’ll do as much as we can to progress in this competition,” he said.

On the other hand, Gokulam have nothing to gain from this event anymore as they suffered back-to-back defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa and have bowed out of the race. Being one of the local teams, the Malabarians will only hope to end the campaign on a positive note in front of the home fans.

Speaking about what the fans can expect from the team in their final game of the tournament, Head Coach Francesc Bonet said, “We’ve noticed a marked improvement of our team after the first match. Against Jamshedpur, we aim to keep improving and compete against a good Hero ISL team. I feel we can have a better result in this match.”

The Spanish tactician went on to conclude with a message for the fans who supported the Malabarians throughout the campaign. “Playing at home is always an advantage. We want the fans to come and support us in our final game of the Super Cup and we will make them enjoy the game,” he said.

