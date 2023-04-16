In a must-win Super Cup 2023 clash in Group B, Hyderabad FC face Odisha FC at the Payyanad Stadium here on Monday. The two sides currently have four points each and the winners will make the semi-finals.

Hyderabad FC had a good season in the Indian Super League, where they finished in the second position with 13 wins in 20 matches. The Hyderabad side had one of the meanest defences in the entire league, as they conceded the least number of goals (16).

While expressing his opinion on whether the league standings during the 2022-23 season will determine the team’s confidence, Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez said: “I don’t think so. The Super Cup and the ISL are two completely different competitions. Sreenidi (Deccan) beat Kerala Blasters, but drew with Bengaluru FC. East Bengal FC drew against teams that finished higher than them in the league table. So I have no doubt that Odisha will be tough opponents for us in this game.”

In addition, the Spaniard also shed light on his side’s preparations ahead of the crucial tie.

“We had just three days to prepare for this game so there is not much that changes. It is similar to the bubble when we have very little time for recovery and we have to be ready again,” he explained.

On the contrary, Odisha FC delivered an underwhelming campaign where they finished sixth in the league table with nine wins. Moreover, they conceded twice as many goals as their counterparts from Hyderabad. Yet, their Super Cup campaign so far has been quite impressive.

In two games, Clifford Miranda’s men have conceded just once. Given their current standings in the group, they can make the last four with a draw, provided East Bengal defeat Aizawl FC by a margin of fewer than three goals.

Asked if that defensive record will help them during the clash against Hyderabad, Miranda stated,” It does help to have not conceded and kept a clean sheet. But there are other factors like the way we attack, the feelings of the players and how they are at that moment, which will give us confidence in what we are doing.”

The two sides faced each other during the ISL season and recorded a win and a loss each. In their last meeting at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the Juggernauts registered a 3-1 win. Speaking about whether that result will give his side confidence, Miranda added, “What happened in Bhubaneswar is completely irrelevant. This is a different game altogether and both teams will have an equal chance of winning.

He concluded by saying,”I hope we come out as the better side.”

