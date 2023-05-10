Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is all set to mark debut in the south with his maiden Telugu film with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film ‘NBK108’.

The actor will be seen playing an antagonist in the movie.

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram and shared the announcement video, where Arjun and the film’s director Anil Ravipudi are seen talking.

Sharing the clip, he wrote: “Making my South Debut with team NBK108. Feel super nervous and excited. I promise you all this is going to be one mad ride with lots of fun. Thank you for having me. Team #NBK108 welcomes the talented National Award winning actor @rampal72 on board as the antagonist.

Arjun also shared a poster and wrote: “It begins a new journey, onto a new territory, excited, nervous, ready to explore. There is a good feeling. Need all your support, love and blessings. Team #NBK108.”

The movie also stars Sreeleela and Kajal Aggarwal. Other details are still under wraps.

