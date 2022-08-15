ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Super proud of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative, says Ram Charan

NewsWire
0
0

Telugu star Ram Charan, who has acquired a national fan following after ‘RRR’, joined the array of film celebrities who have expressed their support to the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative.

In a social media post portraying him as his ‘RRR’ character holding aloft the Tricolour along with co-star Jr NTR, Ram Charan said: “Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! Let us take a moment to thank all the freedom fighters who fought for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom. Makes me super proud to see the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative spreading far and wide.”

Vijay Deverakonda, who is all set for his pan-India release, ‘Liger’, took to Twitter to declare: “We are Indians! Happy. Proud. Free. Loving. Responsible. Happy Independence Day India.”

Multilingual award-winning actress Sadaa, who also wished all Indians a Happy Independence Day, said that she couldn’t have wished to be born in any other country but India.

Taking to Instagram, where she goes by the name of Sadaa, she posted an inspiring video in which she is seen saluting the Tricolour. “I couldn’t have wished to be born in any other country but India!” she wrote in the caption. “My country, the richest and the best of them all! Here’s to the 75 glorious years of Independence!”

Then, in a shoutout to her DOP, she added: “Thank you Ram Chinthaparthi for capturing the essence of my feelings so well.”

20220815-181803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Richa Chadha launches ‘Undercurrent Lab’ to promote women gaffers in cinema

    Tiger Shroff posts video dancing with Disha Patani on her birthday

    Aasif Sheikh: People address me as my screen character Vibhuti Mishra,...

    Nisha Rawal reacts to entry of ex-husband and actor Karan Mehra...