WORLD

Super typhoon Noru to affect China’s Hainan

NewsWire
0
2

Noru, the 16th storm of the 2022 Pacific typhoon season, intensified into a super typhoon again on Tuesday as it moves closer to China’s Hainan province, local authorities said.

The centre of the typhoon was about 145 km southeast of Yongxing island in Sansha city, with maximum core wind velocity reaching 51-56 meters per second, according to the Hainan Meteorological Service.

According to forecasts, Noru will proceed westward at a speed of around 20 km per hour while gaining strength and it is expected to make landfall on the central coast of Vietnam on Wednesday morning, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hainan has suspended some of its railway services, and operations in three ports in the provincial capital Haikou will also be suspended starting 3 p.m. Tuesday due to the typhoon.

20220927-135404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NATO deploying more troops to eastern Europe

    Saudi Arabia’s 1st batch of female soldiers graduate

    Nepal’s foreign trade grows in 1st month of current fiscal

    Turkish-US Navies conduct maritime exercise in Black Sea