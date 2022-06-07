Parents and grandparents who have a super visa will now be allowed to stay up to five years per entry and extend it for another two years.

This means super visa holders will now be able to stay in Canada for up to 7 consecutive years.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced the changes to Canada’s super visa program on Tuesday which will come into force on July 4.

“Families are at the heart of Canadian society,” said Minister Fraser. “The enhancements to the super visa program allow family members to reunite for longer in Canada, which helps everyday Canadian citizens and permanent residents succeed and contribute to society, while affording their parents and grandparents invaluable opportunities to spend time with their family in Canada.”

For over a decade, the super visa has remained a popular and accessible option for Canadian citizens and permanent residents to reunite with their parents and grandparents in Canada. Each year, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada issues approximately 17,000 super visas.

To adequately support super visa holders while in Canada, their host child or grandchild must meet minimum income requirements.

In addition, parents and grandparents applying for a super visa must have a medical examination and provide proof of private health insurance from an approved insurance provider. This is so super visa holders can receive emergency health care while they are in Canada, while ensuring that the cost of those services does not fall upon Canadian taxpayers.

Currently, only Canadian insurance providers can provide the necessary medical coverage that super visa applicants are required to have. Information about any designated medical insurance companies located outside of Canada will be communicated on IRCC’s website at a later date.