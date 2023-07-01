Diving deep into Hindu mythology for the modern audience, director Prashanth Varma is all set to release his much awaited mythological-superhero-action film ‘HanuMan’ on January 12, 2024, in multiple languages.

The creators have captured the attention of audiences with the teaser as well as by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa track.

Talking about the film, Varma said: “Our aim was to craft a distinctive cinematic experience by blending elements from our rich culture into a contemporary narrative that connects with all age groups, and specially kids.”

The story follows a young boy who is infused with the mighty power of Lord Hanuman. Using this divine strength, he confronts a malevolent ‘Goliath’. The film’s teaser had earlier piqued everyone’s curiosity by showing a chilling glimpse of Lord Hanuman meditating in a mystical cave and reciting the name of Ram.

“I have worked 2 years of my life on this project and I am looking forward to bringing our grand vision to audiences from every corner of the nation,” he added.

Written and directed by Prasanth Varma, ‘HanuMan’ is part of the Prashanth Varma Cinematic Universe and envisions a superhero movie derived from Hindu mythology which would be deeply rooted in India’s cultural heritage.

Starring Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai in the lead roles, ‘HanuMan’ explores different aspects of Lord Hanuman and presents a reimagined version of the deity in a modern setting.

The film has been produced by K. Niranjan Reddy and RKD Studios, with Venkat Kumar Jetty serving as the line producer and Kushal Reddy as associate producer.

