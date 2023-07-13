INDIA

‘Superman Legacy’: Anthony Carrigan wanted to play Metamorpho before he even got the role

NewsWire
0
0

The DCU is getting some new additions, because after finding his Clark Kent and Lois Lane, director James Gunn has also found another hero for his new cinematic universe, Metamorpho who will be played by ‘Barry’ actor Anthony Carrigan in ‘Superman Legacy’.

Following his Emmy nomination for ‘Barry’, Carrigan, who has alopecia, had an interest in playing Metamorpho even before he got the role.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter he said: “I like comic books, but I’m not a diehard, but I did when all my hair fell out, go through the kind of pantheon of all of these bald superheroes and supervillains and made note of all of them.”

He added: “I remember seeing Metamorpho and I think he had a giant hammer for a hand and I was like, that guy’s badass. Noted. We’ll store that one away.”

Carrigan further said that playing the character is meaningful to him as a member of the alopecia community. “This character from what I’ve learned of the source material, he didn’t like the way he looked, and I can really relate to that.”

“You know, when he got his powers he thought it was a curse. That’s something that I really felt as well. In my case, I turned it around and saw it as a blessing. So I’m excited to bring that to the table with this character,” he added.

One of DC’s more obscure heroes much like Blue Beetle, Booster Gold and Question, Metamorpho was created in 1965 by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon for DC comics.

An adventurer called Rex Mason, after getting betrayed by his employer Simon Stagg and left to die inside a pyramid in Egypt, he instead gets exposed to the radiation emitting from an ancient Egyptian artifact which transformed him into the gruesome Metamorpho – the Element Man. He then gains the ability of elemental transmutation, as he can transform his body into any kind of chemical compound at will. He also gains super strength, extreme durability and hyper-elasticity.

2023071338507

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajya Sabha likely to discuss price rise early next week

    Notification for bypoll to UP’s Rampur Assembly seat held back

    Goa targets to construct 100 Bandharas by 2024 for irrigation

    Fashion in a young, inclusive and cutting-edge new avatar