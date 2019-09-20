Supermodel Kate Moss flaunts her toned legs

London, Sep 22 (IANS) Model Kate Moss showed off her toned legs in leather shorts and paired it with a khaki green jacket during a recent outing, and fans can’t stop gushing over her style statement.

Moss was spotted when she was out on a designer shopping trip on London’s Bond Street, reports “dailymail.co.uk”.

The 45-year-old flaunted her perfectly shaped legs in a pair of tiny leather shorts that accentuated her trademark supermodel style.

The star looked toned and tanned in the shorts, which she went well with lace detail pumps. The fashionista paired this with a one-shoulder black top.

Earlier this week, Moss was seen partying with old friend supermodel Naomi Campbell at an exclusive club at the end of the London Fashion Week. At the do, too, Moss characteristically made a fashion statement when she turned out in a gorgeous white satin dress and high heels.

–IANS

nn/vnc