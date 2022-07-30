It was a dream-come-true moment for ‘Superstar Singer 2’ contestant Mohd Faiz when music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya gave him his first break to sing a song, ‘Merre Liye’, from his album ‘Himesh Ke Dil Se’. The composer made this offer after watching Faiz for the first time during the auditions.

Expressing his happiness and gratitude for the ‘Tera Suroor’ singer, Faiz says: “When I sang the song ‘Khamoshiyaa’ in my audition round, HR Sir gave me a golden opportunity to sing for his label. He was quite impressed and offered me a song.”

“It was an incredible experience to record with Himesh Sir, who taught me how to utilise the sur and break down every aspect of the music.”

“When I first met him, he made me feel comfortable while recording the song, and it is a blessing that I was able to record my first song with him. If I was not a part of ‘Superstar Singer 2’, I never would have had this opportunity. I’m also grateful to HR Sir for believing in me and giving me this chance,” he adds.

Faiz will be seen entertaining the judges and audience with his rendition of the tracks like ‘Mere Liye’, ‘Aisa Kabhi Hua Nahi’ and ‘Meri Qismat Me Tu Nahi Shayad’ in the upcoming episode.

Moreover, Bollywood’s veteran actresses Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure are also appearing in the ‘Padmini and Poonam’ special episode.

‘Superstar Singer 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20220730-160203