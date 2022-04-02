BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

SuperStartUps Asia Awards: World’s 1rst research based awards announces winners for 2021 edition

The 4th edition of the SuperStartupsAsia award, announced its winners from amongst the startup ecosystem across Asia.

SuperStartupsAsia is the world’s first research based award entity by NFX Digital’s research engine-Adytude

This edition’s winners are DiagRight.in, Intangles.ai, Nivesh.com, Sanjeev Laroia (Founder- Spacetime), Manoj Jain (Founder- Ideation 3X), Lifetime achievement award to Mahendra Swarup.

Up to a lakh netizens across 30 cities in India choose their favourite startups in the initial rounds. Three Gold, two Visionary Founder and one lifetime achievement winners were awarded through a unique research based algorithm.

SuperStartUps (SSU) Asia, a platform to recognise the most loved start-ups in Asia, today honoured top five start-ups as winners at the fourth edition of SuperStartUps Asia 2021 Awards in a partnership.

SSU Asia is a badge of honour to recognise excellence in the Asian start-up world.

This year, the winners were chosen through a rigorous three-tier selection process.

The SSU Asia process is a mix of quantitative and qualitative research SSU Asia 2021 received an overwhelming response despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

