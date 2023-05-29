HEALTHWORLD

Supplements have no health benefits, eat real food: Top UK scientist

NewsWire
0
2

Ditch those health supplements as they have no health benefits, and are simply a money-making scheme by drug companies, according to a top UK scientist.

Professor Tim Spector, a genetic epidemiology expert at King’s College London, said people should instead eat ‘real food’, Daily Mail reported.

He also vouched for a predominantly plant-based diet with minimal, if any, ultra processed food. Spector said a majority of the supplements are made in Chinese factories and research has shown that they do not work at all.

“These supplements are driven by the same companies… they’re going to be the new future giant food companies,” Spector was quoted as saying.

“Their budgets are massive. They’re not these artisan little people in the back of a shed in Somerset making a superb organic supplement. They’re all made in massive factories in China and you have no control [over] what it is – and 99 per cent of them have been shown not to work at all.

“So we’re total mugs paying all that money for supplements when we should be spending it on real food,” the scientist said.

He added that the only supplement with any benefit is B12 for vegans who are not eating as many iron-rich foods as they should.

Spector said while it is “impossible to do away with all the unhealthy foods completely”, people must be educated on how to identify them.

He said real food “could massively increase the life expectancy of the poor and our health span”.

Spector also said that switching to a plant-based diet will prove beneficial for the planet, claiming that giving up meat is more effective than not driving and not taking flights for holidays abroad, the report said.

20230529-190803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    More oxygen concentrators for Covid-hit Karnataka districts

    Andhra received Covid aid worth Rs 17 cr in 20 days:...

    With Covid on rise, Hyd Varsity halts further return of students

    Odisha reports 69 Covid deaths, 887 cases in 24 hrs