The federal Liberals and NDP have reached a historic deal that will keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in power for another three years.

The “Delivering for Canadians Now, A Supply and Confidence Agreement” lasts until Parliament rises in June 2025. This will allow the Liberals to present four federal budgets. To ensure coordination on this arrangement, both parties committed to a guiding principle of “no surprises”, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The agreement will mean that the NDP agrees to support the government on confidence and budgetary matters – notably on budgetary policy, budget implementation bills, estimates and supply – and that the Liberal Party commits to govern for the duration of the agreement. The NDP would not move a vote of non-confidence, nor vote for a non-confidence motion during the term of the arrangement. Other votes which impede the government from functioning may be declared confidence by the government, in which case the government will commit to informing the NDP as soon as possible if a vote will be declared confidence, and the NDP will inform the government of their vote intentions before declaring publicly to permit discussions around confidence to take place,” the statement read.

Both parties agreed to the minimum standing meetings which includes monthly stock-take meetings by an oversight group consisting of a small group of staff and politicians. This group will discuss overall progress on key commitments and upcoming issues.

In addition to briefings provided by the public service and ministers on policy matters related to the arrangement, including the budget and legislation, the government will ensure public servants remain available to brief the NDP on other matters, the PMO said. The NDP will support a limited number of programming motions to pass legislation that both parties agree to.

In return for proping up the Trudeau government, the Jagmeet Singh-led NDP has pushed for committment on a number of its key party issues including childcare, dental coverage for low-income Canadians, a national pharmacare program, affordable housing, reducing emissions, job creation and 10 days of paid sick leave for federally regulated workers (as soon as possible in 2022).

The dental care program would be restricted to families with an income of less than $90,000 annually, with no co-pays for anyone under $70,000 annually in income. It would start with under 12-year-olds in 2022, then expand to under 18-year-olds, seniors and persons living with a disability in 2023, then full implementation by 2025.

Ottawa must show continuing progress towards a universal national pharmacare program by passing a Canada Pharmacare Act by the end of 2023 and then tasking the National Drug Agency to develop a national formulary of essential medicines and bulk purchasing plan by the end of the agreement, the NDP has said. The Trudeau-led Liberals must also table a Safe Long-Term Care Act to ensure that seniors are guaranteed the care they deserve, no matter where they live.

The NDP has also put forth a numerous proposals for reconciliation with the Indigenous people, including significant additional investment in housing, support for burial searches at the former sites of residential schools and accelerating the implementation of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People with Indigenous partners.

It also wants the Liberals to commit to a fairer tax system and expand “Election Day” to three days of voting while allowing Canadians to vote vote at any polling place within their Electoral District.