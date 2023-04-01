ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Support my cinema, I will not enter politics,’ says Rishab Shetty of Kantara

Kantara fame Rishab Shetty has clarified his stand on joining politics on social media and said that he is not joining politics. He also appealed to fans to support his cinema.

Rishab Shetty, reacting to a tweet by a journalist that he is joining politics, stated: please state that it is a false news. Say clearly that today is April 1. “Few people have already projected me as a supporter of a certain party. I will never go into politics,” he underlined.

One of his fans had reacted that he should join politics and he will support him. Rishab Shetty asked him that he does not need his support in politics. “Please support my cinemas, that is more than enough,” he stated.

Rumours spread following the release of the Kantara movie that he will join a certain political party. His appeal to movie goers to not mock the screams of God shown in Kantara movie and his temple visits also indicated that he would support and come to politics.

