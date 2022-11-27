WORLD

Support rate for Japan’s Kishida cabinet drops to new low: Media poll

NewsWire
0
0

The support rate for Japan’s Kishida cabinet dropped to 33.1 per cent, the lowest since its launch in 2021, a media survey showed on Sunday.

The latest opinion poll by Kyodo News has shown that the approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet was down 4.5 percentage points from 37.6 in the previous poll conducted in late October, a record low since Kishida took office in October 2021, Xinhua news agency reported.

The disapproval rating, meanwhile, rose to 51.6 per cent, exceeding 50 per cent for the first time, according to the result of the two-day nationwide telephone survey.

Kishida’s leadership has increasingly been questioned after three of his ministers were sacked in less than a month amid falling public support. When asked when they want the prime minister to resign, 30.2 per cent of the respondents replied, “as soon as possible.”

Among the surveyed, 29.4 per cent said they are willing to wait until Kishida’s term as the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ends in September 2024, while 23.6 per cent said until after the Group of Seven summit to be hosted by Japan in Hiroshima in May 2023.

The survey conducted from Saturday called 519 randomly selected households with eligible voters on landline phones and 1,913 mobile phone numbers, receiving valid responses from 420 households and 615 mobile phone users.

20221127-195605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Give a lot of credit to Allen for destroying Australian bowlers’...

    1st T20I: England beat Australia by 8 runs, break 11-year-old jinx

    Ahmadi leader faces sexual assault charges in US

    Covid-19 worsened gender inequalities in Africa: WHO