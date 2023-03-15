INDIA

Supporters of DMK leaders Tiruchi Siva, K.N. Nehru clash

NewsWire
0
0

Supporters of DMK leaders Tiruchi Siva and K.N. Nehru clashed with each other in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchi on Wednesday after the former’s supporters waved black flags at Nehru’s convoy as it passed in front of his residence.

The supporters of Siva were agitated as the MP was not invited to the inauguration of a badminton court constructed by the Tiruchi corporation with public contributions under ‘Namukku Namme Thittam’ scheme, which was being inaugurated by Nehru, who is the state Municipal Administration Minister.

Police intervened and removed the supporters of Siva and the minister and his convoy proceeded to the inauguration function. After the programme, Nehru’s supporters barged into the residence of Siva and hurled stones at the house and smashed the window pane of his car.

The supporters of Siva entered the house and locked themselves in. The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The police detained four supporters of Tiruchi Siva and took them to the police station.

Police said that Siva was not at the residence when the incident of black flag waving and subsequent attack by Nehru’s supporters took place.

Later, when the supporters of the minister barged into the cantonment police station when they came to know that the supporters of Siva were detained there. Police said that a policewoman, Shanthi, attached to the Cantonment police station, was injured in the attack.

20230315-170007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tasty treats for Iftar

    J&K raises ex-gratia relief for defence personnel’s kin to Rs 25L

    Gujarat BJP leader suspended for anti-party activity

    Delhi HC stays CCPA order against Snapdeal’s pressure cooker sale