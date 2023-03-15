Supporters of DMK leaders Tiruchi Siva and K.N. Nehru clashed with each other in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchi on Wednesday after the former’s supporters waved black flags at Nehru’s convoy as it passed in front of his residence.

The supporters of Siva were agitated as the MP was not invited to the inauguration of a badminton court constructed by the Tiruchi corporation with public contributions under ‘Namukku Namme Thittam’ scheme, which was being inaugurated by Nehru, who is the state Municipal Administration Minister.

Police intervened and removed the supporters of Siva and the minister and his convoy proceeded to the inauguration function. After the programme, Nehru’s supporters barged into the residence of Siva and hurled stones at the house and smashed the window pane of his car.

The supporters of Siva entered the house and locked themselves in. The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The police detained four supporters of Tiruchi Siva and took them to the police station.

Police said that Siva was not at the residence when the incident of black flag waving and subsequent attack by Nehru’s supporters took place.

Later, when the supporters of the minister barged into the cantonment police station when they came to know that the supporters of Siva were detained there. Police said that a policewoman, Shanthi, attached to the Cantonment police station, was injured in the attack.

