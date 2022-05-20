Amitabh Bachchan’s sports drama ‘Jhund’ found itself in some troubled waters legally when an injunction was filed to stop the streaming of the biopic on digital streaming platforms.

But it looks like the makers and the rest of the team of ‘Jhund’ can breathe easy now as the Supreme Court has refused the plea to stop the streaming of the movie on OTT platforms.

In a ruling passed on Thursday, May 19, the bench presided by Justice L Nageswara Rao upheld the court order made by the top court on May 5, 2022, which had stated that the movie would continue streaming.

Also, the court directed the High Court to consider the revised petition, which has been filed by filmmaker Nandi Channi Kumar, right after the court resumes from summer vacation.

For the unversed, in February 2022, Hyderabad filmmaker Nandi Channi Kumar filed a petition in court to stop the release of ‘Jhund’. The plaintiff, Kumar claimed that the movie was a copyright infringement.

However, at the time, the plea was denied and the movie was allowed to release in theatres. Following the release of the movie, the plaintiff moved to the court once again, this time seeking a stay on streaming of the movie on OTT.

But even that plea was denied and the court said the movie can go ahead on schedule to stream the movie on OTT.

‘Jhund’, starring Amitabh Bachchan released in cinemas on March 4, 2022 and later came to streaming platform ZEE5 in May. It is a sports drama biopic based on the life of ‘Slum Soccer’ founder, Vijay Barse.

The movie follows the journey of a street gang of young boys who engage in petty crimes but a coach intervenes and bands them together to form a football team, offering them a new direction in life.

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, the movie also stars Ankush Gedam, Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar among others.

