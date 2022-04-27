INDIA

Supreme Court seeks responses from Govt on ‘Sports Literacy’

Supreme Court of India has directed the Union of India and State Governments/Union Territories to respond to the interim suggestions that are made by Amicus Curiae Gopal Sankaranarayanan over a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) about ‘Sports Literacy’ can be included in the litigation.

To make sports a Fundamental Rights in India, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Kanishka Pandey in the Supreme Court after which the apex court has directed the Centre and States to file an affidavit regarding this to see if ‘Sports Literacy’ can be included in the litigation.

The PIL was made by the petitioner Kanishka Pandey, contesting the focus on the term ‘Sports Literacy’ by the Amicus.

After the Supreme Court has directed the Centre and States to file an affidavit on these issues, former Olympian Ashok Kumar Dhyan Chand hoped that soon sports will become a Fundamental Right in India.

“I am hopeful that sports will become a Fundamental Right soon,” he said.

“The Petitioner has preferred present Petition before this Hon’ble Court to declare Right to Sports a Fundamental Right. The reasons behind seeking such directions from the court were, to promote sports culture in the country, build the character and personality of the citizens, to make India a sporting nation,” Kanishka said in his petition.

