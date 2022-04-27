ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Supriya Pathak sheds light on her ‘Home Shanti’ character

Veteran actress Supriya Pathak, who will be soon seen in the upcoming family drama-comedy series, ‘Home Shanti’, recently opened up about her character in the web show.

She explained the world of her character Sarla Joshi and the dream that she harbours.

Talking about her character, she shared, “Sarla is a strong woman, a teacher and a Vice Principal. She has a lot of dominance in herself because of being a teacher and she is not like any character that I played earlier because I never played a teacher earlier.”

“She is a person who knows her mind, who is more capable of handling things and taking care of the whole family. She is very dedicated to her family in her own way but also strict. She’s different from what I played earlier”, she added.

Directed by Aakanksha Dua, and created and Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the slice-of-life drama revolves around the Joshi family’s long-harbored dreams of becoming homeowners for the first time. In addition, the series also stars Manoj Pahwa, Chakori Dwivedi, and Poojan Chhabra.

Penned by writers Akshay Asthana, Aakanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan and Saurabh Khanna, the series will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 6.

