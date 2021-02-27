Actress Supriya Pilagaonkar will soon be seen in the show Janani. Twenty-seven years into her career, she surprises you saying she never planned to be an actor.

“I am extremely grateful to people who have given me immense love and respect, which I may not even deserve. I am in touch with myself 24×7 as a person and actor because of my profession. I don’t know what to say about career and success but I feel lucky that while there are so many actors, who didn’t get the chance, I always say that God has been kind to me and should be kind to everyone else also,” Supriya says.

“I never planned it or set out to be an actor. It just happened to me. So many people come to act, leave their homes behind. I never did anything like that. So, when I see that them, I feel so special and blessed. May be I was cut out to be an actor and I feel I was also destined to be an actor. I have nothing but gratitude towards people who I have met in my journey as an artist,” she adds.

Supriya is married to actor-filmmaker Sachin Pilgaonkar and their daughter Shriya is also establishing herself as an actress. Although it is part of a family of artistes, Supriya prefers leaving work on the set and becomes like any other homemaker once she is home.

“I go to my job like a nine to five job. I work passionately and then when I come back home, I am a homemaker but I can see that in my daughter a lot. She is a very passionate person. My husband is the child of the industry and has been working ever since he was four or five. My daughter has taken after him. He has taught this passion to my daughter. That is why I say that everything that has happened in my life was planned from up above,” added the actress, who has regaled the audience with her roles in “Tu Tu Main Main”, “Radha Ki Betiyaan Kar Dikhayengi” and “Sasural Genda Phool” among numerous other shows.

