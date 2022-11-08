INDIA

Supriya Sule rebukes ‘abusive’ Maha Minister Abdul Sattar, but moves on

NewsWire
0
0

A day after Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar used crass language against Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, protests continued in different parts of the state seeking his dismissal from the cabinet.

In her first reaction to the “abuse” – which forced even the ruling Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) to apologise – Sule on Tuesday said that such language was not expected from someone who is in power and it is against Maharashtra’s culture and traditions of respect to women.

She also expressed her clear displeasure at the episode which sparked protests by NCP activists across the state besides loud protests from leaders of Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Although the ruling BSS and ally Bharatiya Janata Party leaders seemed to have ignored the fracas, some leaders said that after Sattar’s unconditional apology, the matter should be treated as closed.

Simultaneously, Sule said that while the Minister’s language was abominable now that it has been condemned from all over, there’s no need to give him much importance, indicating she wanted to move on.

“I thank you all for your support… I request you to stop commenting on the matter now as the entire state has taken note,” she urged.

Under severe fire on Monday, Sattar quickly beat a retreat denying having used the derogatory words against Sule but later said “sorry”, even as senior BSS Minister Deepak Kesarkar resorted to damage control by apologising on behalf of the government.

In a massive backlash, NCP activists protested in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, and other regions slamming Sattar, pelting stones at his official residence and private home in Mumbai and Aurangabad respectively, and demanded his ouster from the cabinet and resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

20221108-190602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai court declines default bail to Anil Deshmukh, 2 others (Ld)

    ‘Jammu has emerged as an education hub in north India’

    Ranji Trophy Final: Every trophy gives satisfaction; this one a little...

    3 UP cops suspended for slapping false cases against 10