Suraj Sharma made an impactful entry into Hollywood with the Oscar winning movie, ‘Life of Pi’.

He has since then worked in both Hollywood and Bollywood and the actor credits his growing up years in the city of Delhi for his acting craft.

Speaking to HT, the actor shares, “Being from Delhi and India, and where I come from and the things I experienced, and lessons, are a huge part of me. Like, when I work in Hollywood, being South Asian affects the roles that I get, like I mostly get to play South Asian roles. But it is more than that.”

When asked How? The actor said, “Like, just being from Delhi, the people I met while growing up in GK 2, and the Alaknanda area (had an impact on me). I met people from so many different walks of life, who have such diverse ways of thinking. And I use that in my craft.”

Since his debut in ‘Life of Pi’, which released in 2012, the actor has worked in other Hollywood projects like ‘Homeland’, ‘Million Dollar Arm’ and ‘How I Met Your Father’ and in Bollywood, he was last seen in the Anushka Sharma starrer, ‘Phillauri’, which released in 2017.

Speaking further about his growing up years in Delhi, the 29-year-old actor says, “I have met so many different types of people while growing up in Delhi, where I got to understand them, figure them out, listen to them and just have more perspective”.

He further adds, “These are some of the important things which Delhi taught me. I take them wherever I go. And so far, I feel like they’ve helped me a lot. And I must say that I really miss Delhi, I gotta be back soon.” Suraj Sharma is currently busy making inroads in Hollywood.

While finding his footing in showbiz the actor says there are sacrifices that one makes as an actor and he feels these trials are important.

Speaking about his struggles the ‘Life of Pi’ actor says, “Because they shape your opinion and perspective on things. I feel very blessed that I got through this struggle. But I have to say, my family keeps me motivated to keep going.”

Work wise, Suraj was last seen on the TV show, ‘How I Met Your Father’, which is a spin-off of the popular sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’, which aired for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014.

The spin-off opened to mixed responses from audience and Suraj agrees with the criticisms as well as the praise that’s coming his way because of the show.

Talking about ‘How I Met Your Father’, Suraj concludes by saying, “We didn’t think that we would be accepted just like that. I didn’t want that to be the case. I understand that perspective entirely and want us to earn our stripes. So, I’m looking forward to doing more of this. And watching people’s opinions change, hopefully for good.”