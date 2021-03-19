“Life Of Pi” star Suraj Sharma and “Mirzapur” actress Shweta Tripathi come together in the Indian-American film, “The Illegal”, scheduled to be released digitally in India on March 23. The trailer was unveiled on Friday on social media.

“This film is very close to my heart. I am super thrilled about the movie releasing for wider audiences as well. While the film was received well at a number of film festivals, I am still nervous about the audience’s reaction to it,” said the film’s writer-director Danish Renzu.

The film has been screened at various film festivals, and has won accolades including the Special Award for Discovering India at the Mumbai International Film Festival, and the Best Feature Critics Choice at the Vancouver South Asian Film Festival.

“The Illegal”, an attempt to bring to the forefront the reality of the great American dream, will drop on Amazon Prime Video.

