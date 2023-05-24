INDIA

Suraj Tiwari who lost his legs in accident clears UPSC Civil Services exam

Emerging victorious in the civil services examinations was a bigger deal for Suraj Tiwari, 27, than crossing seven seas.

A resident of Kaswa Kuravli in Mainpuri district, Tiwari, who secured 917th rank in the civil service examinations, has disability in both his legs and one hand. His success is a great moment of happiness for his family and town.

While returning from his college in New Delhi, Suraj met with an accident at a railway station on January 29, 2017 and lost both his legs from above the knee and his right hand near just below the elbow, leaving him bed-ridden and completely dependent on his family members.

The tragedy not only took away his ability to walk and write, it also pushed him to depression. His family members said it was the darkest phase for them. But Suraj knew that hard work is the only silver lining for him to shine again.

Suraj did his graduation and is now pursuing MA in Russian from Jawaharlal Nehru University. This renewed the flicker of hope in him but Suraj decided he would shine brighter.

Suraj began preparing for one of the toughest exams amidst the chaos of Covid-19 pandemic. He cleared the written exam of UPSC in his first attempt but fell short by a few marks for interview. In his second attempt, he cracked the exam.

His family and friends have not stopped celebrating his success ever since the results were announced.

