Keeping the ensuing polls for the three- tier panchayat system in West Bengal in mind, the state’s ruling party Trinamool Congress on Monday unveiled ‘Didir Suraksha Kavach’ (Elder Sister’s Protective Shield), a new scheme of the party’s public relations exercise in the rural pockets of the state.

Announcing the scheme at the party’s working committee meeting here on Monday, Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary and party MP, Abhishek Banerjee said that under the public relations exercise three lakh volunteers of the party will reach out to every house in the rural pockets, interact with them, apprise them of the different welfare schemes and note down their grievances.

“After that interaction we will upload their findings in a particular app specially designed for the purpose. The top leadership of the party will then examine the findings and give suggestions accordingly. These volunteers will be addressed as Didir Doot (Elder Sister’s Messenger),” said Banerjee.

Before that, according to the party’s national general secretary, 300 state level leaders will move around in different pockets of the state and spend their nights in the villages for ten consecutive days.

A senior party leader said that despite having the majority of the three tiers of the state under control, there are frequent complaints from the rural pockets about irregularity and corruption in the disbursements of the facilities under the different welfare scheme. “So, these communication exercises will help the leadership in having a clear idea of the existing deficiencies,” he said.

