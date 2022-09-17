INDIASPORTS

Surat all decked up as table tennis action set to kick off 36th National Games frenzy

NewsWire
0
0

Some of the country’s top shuttlers will be seen in action here from September 20 to 24, with Tamil Nadu’s Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan G. and Delhi’s Manika Batra leading the star parade, at the 36th National Games.

The table tennis will begin nine days before the official start on September 29 with the Opening Ceremony.

Gujarat’s fans are even more excited as their own stars, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar will lead their state’s challenge. The duo joined the squad on Friday after completing their international commitments and are raring to go.

They will get ample home support to boost the chances of the home team and are hoping to bag at least 3-4 medals from TT. Their haul will help Gujarat begin on a positive note to be on course for their dream of finishing in the Top Five.

“I am thrilled to be back home and am really looking forward to the Games. I have twice played at the Indoor Stadium and have always done well. I have great memories of this venue and I hope it proves to be third time lucky for me,” India No.3 Harmeet Desai said.

For Thakkar, this will be the first time playing a major event in front of his home crowd.

“I started my TT journey from a small room at Sufaiz academy. It’s a dream to be representing my state team at such a prestigious event. I will give my best and will try to make my city proud,” the 22-year-old former World Under-21 champion said.

Director of competition, Kushal Sangtani informed that players from other states have started coming in and have been put up in the best hotels in the city.

“From the 19th, the players will be allowed to practice at the event venue to help them acclimatise to the conditions.”

20220917-191402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC breather for Nizamuddin’s slum dwellers

    China takes notice of Modi’s Lumbini visit on Buddha Purnima- says...

    Anubrata Mandal will be summoned to CBI office again next week

    Vedanta restarts O2 production at Sterlite Copper plant