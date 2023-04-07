INDIA

Surat CGST Division Superintendent held for conducting fake raid

Surat Police on Friday detained CGST Division Superintendent, Rakesh Sharma, along with his contracted driver, Kailash, and friend Raj, for allegedly orchestrating a fraudulent GST raid at a Chaniya Choli trader’s shop here in the old Bombay Market area.

According to reports, the GST official and his accomplices conducted an unauthorised raid at Dheeraj Fashion and falsified returns, claiming a difference of Rs 80 lakh in GST.

They then demanded a payment of Rs 40 lakh from the trader, which was eventually settled for Rs 12 lakh before the trio fled the scene.

Upon discovering the deceitful act, the trader lodged a complaint with the police, leading to the detention of Rakesh Sharma.

A probe into the matter is underway, a police officer said.

