Surat police have arrested a man and his two sons for attempting murder due to a personal rivalry – they tried to hack the victim’s hands with a sword. All three will be produced before the court today, said Salabatpura Police station officer.

Bunty Patel in his complaint with the Salabatpura police station has alleged that Kanji Gilatar, his two sons Rohit and Rahul and others attacked his brother-in law’s brother Roni with sword and other sharp weapons on Sunday night.

Complainant has stated that they hit the victim with a sword on his head and on both wrists. They attempted to kill and chop off his both hands. In serious condition, the victim was rushed to a government hospital where he is being treated.

Investigation Officer B. R. Rabari has arrested Kanji Gilatar and his sons for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt with sharp weapon, criminal intimidation. All three will be produced before the court today.

According to police sources, the victim’s brother Anil alias Annu and Kanji Gilatar family have some old rivalry. Anil is said to be in bootlegging business and Gilatar has a criminal history. The quarrel is suspected to be related to bootlegging business.

20230117-183404