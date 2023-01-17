INDIALIFESTYLE

Surat: Police arrest 3 for attempting murder in old family rivalry

NewsWire
0
0

Surat police have arrested a man and his two sons for attempting murder due to a personal rivalry – they tried to hack the victim’s hands with a sword. All three will be produced before the court today, said Salabatpura Police station officer.

Bunty Patel in his complaint with the Salabatpura police station has alleged that Kanji Gilatar, his two sons Rohit and Rahul and others attacked his brother-in law’s brother Roni with sword and other sharp weapons on Sunday night.

Complainant has stated that they hit the victim with a sword on his head and on both wrists. They attempted to kill and chop off his both hands. In serious condition, the victim was rushed to a government hospital where he is being treated.

Investigation Officer B. R. Rabari has arrested Kanji Gilatar and his sons for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt with sharp weapon, criminal intimidation. All three will be produced before the court today.

According to police sources, the victim’s brother Anil alias Annu and Kanji Gilatar family have some old rivalry. Anil is said to be in bootlegging business and Gilatar has a criminal history. The quarrel is suspected to be related to bootlegging business.

20230117-183404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    1 killed as bus falls off road after collision with car

    Doctors at a Hyderabad hospital remove 150 maggots from woman’s nose

    Artist Deepa Soni portrays positive, peaceful and fearless Kashmir

    Counsels of Ramdev, doctors’ body slug out as SC says ‘don’t...