Suresh Chitturi new International Egg Commission chairman

Hyderabad, Sep 27 (IANS) Suresh Chitturi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Srinivasa Farms, has been appointed as Chairman of International Egg Commission.

The first Asian to become Chairman of IEC, he will hold the position for the next two years. His work has been recognized at a global level as he is engaged in advocacy for the poultry industry, internationally, according to a statement here on Friday

Chitturi took over as the Chairman at the IEC Global Leadership Conference in Copenhagen. The global network for the egg industry, with members in over 80 countries, the IEC was established at the second International Egg Conference in Bologna, Italy, in 1964.

The London-based organisation works to foster international cooperation among all sectors of the egg industry, encouraging the development of better statistics and market intelligence for shell eggs and egg products.

Srinivasa Farms is recognized as one of the builders of the Indian poultry industry in the last 50 years. After assuming leadership, Chitturi steered the company to achieve sustainably high growth through expansion and diversification.

Srinivasa is currently involved in chicken breeding, chicken and egg processing, feed manufacturing and also soya oil extraction and processing.

–IANS

ms/vd