India’s fast breeder nuclear power company Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI) on Friday said distinguished scientist K.V. Suresh Kumar has assumed charge as the new Chairman and Managing Director.

Kumar, a graduate in chemical engineering joined the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) at BARC Training School in Mumbai in 1985.

In 1986, Kumar joined the operations of Fast Breeder Test Reactor (FBTR) at Kalpakkam near here.

Climbing the professional ladder Kumar was the Director, Reactor Facilities Group from 2016 to November 2022 and was responsible for the operation of FBTR, KAMINI Reactor and the fuel fabrication facility.

Kumar was also involved in project design and safety review of the 500 MW PFBR.

