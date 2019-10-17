Suresh, Lakshita corner glory in UTT

Howrah, Oct 20 (IANS) Second-seeded Preysh Raj Suresh came into his own to subdue title favourite Aadarsh Om Chetri of Delhi 4-2 to win the the sub-junior boys’ final in the UTT National Ranking (East Zone) Table Tennis Championships at the Howrah Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Earlier, Delhi’s Lakshita Narang decimated another crown favourite Suhana Saini of Haryana 4-0 to win the sub-junior girls’ title.

Tamil Nadu left-hander Suresh was right on the money with his game plan and had all the answers to Aadarsh’s top shots. He also exploited the angles well to catch his opponent on the wrong foot, especially in the sixth game.

Delhi girl Lakshita had the upper hand throughout the final against Suhana, converting the maximum number of winners. Suhana, on the other hand, was error-prone and couldn’t counter Lakshita’s easy flowing forehands.

