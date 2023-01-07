SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Suresh Raina, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Aakash Chopra headline SA20 Experts Panel on Viacom18

NewsWire
0
0

Viacom18 announced an expert panel of Suresh Raina, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, and Aakash Chopra for their coverage of inaugural edition of SA20, which they will be broadcasting in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

The Hindi feed will feature cricketer-turned-expert Aakash Chopra, India’s highest wicket-taker of the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 campaign, RP Singh, former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha and former England international Owais Shah.

Tamil viewers will hear cricketers Abhinav Mukund and Anirudha Srikkanth while Telugu coverage will be headlined by former India international Venkatapathy Raju, who will be joined by Akshath Reddy, Sandeep Bavanaka and R J Hemanth.

The SA20 English commentary team has AB De Villiers making his debut as a commentator, joined by his former South Africa team teammates Mark Boucher, Ashwell Prince, Shaun Pollock, Herschelle Gibbs, Chris Morris and Vernon Philander.

The experienced Mark Nicholas will join former England internationals Kevin Pietersen and Darren Gough. In addition, the international line-up will include South Africa’s first lady of cricket Kass Naidoo, Urooj Mumtaz, Pommie Mbangwa, Mike Haysman, and former West Indies T20 World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy.

The SA20 starts on January 10 with Rashid Khan-led MI Cape Town taking on Paarl Royals, headed by David Miller at Newlands, for which general stand tickets have been sold out. Viewers in India can catch the SA20 action live on JioCinema, Sports18 – 1 SD & HD, Sports18 Khel, and Colors Tamil.

