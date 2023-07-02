A cash delivery agent and his associate were robbed in broad daylight inside the high-security tunnel in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan on June 24. Four armed men on motorcycles intercepted their car, snatched a bag containing a significant amount of cash, and swiftly escaped.

The incident, captured on the tunnel’s security camera, has sent shockwaves through the city, raising concerns about the safety of residents and the effectiveness of security measures.

However, the Pragati Maidan tunnel incident is not an isolated case. Delhi has witnessed a noticeable surge in robberies and snatching incidents in recent months.

On June 19, a septuagenarian man was robbed of Rs one lakh. He was dragged while resisting robbery by two bike borne assailants in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera.

In the CCTV footage, the victim sat as a pillion on the motorcycle, two men came towards him and tried to snatch a bag from his hand.

As per sources there have been 3,700 cases of snatchings while 740 cases of robberies have taken place in last six months in Delhi.

Notably, vehicle thefts have reached unprecedented levels, with an astonishing average of 105 vehicles stolen daily, as revealed by a comprehensive analysis of crime data.

It is important to note that these figures represent only the cases in which First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed by the police. The actual number of these crimes may be much higher, as many incidents go unreported and are solely documented through Police Control Room (PCR) calls, which are beyond the control of law enforcement.

These snatchers and robbers, most of them armed with country made pistols, primarily target pedestrians, cyclists, and people traveling on two-wheelers or cars. The modus operandi of the criminals involves swift snatching of belongings, such as mobile phones, wallets, jewelry, and bags, often leaving the victims traumatized and physically injured.

An analysis of the street crimes recorded in recent years reveals that they are not limited to specific regions. These crimes occur with equal frequency in gated communities, open neighborhoods, and unauthorized colonies and now even recce is done by the robbers or snatchers before committing the crime, which is evident through recent Pragati Maidan tunnel armed robbery.

However, what varies is the intent and expectations of the criminals in each targeted area.

According to a senior police official, these criminals specifically target people in affluent areas like Vasant Vihar, Greater Kailash, and Defence Colony, where they focus on stealing high-end phones, robbing women wearing jewelry, and targeting businessmen carrying cash in busy markets such as Chandni Chowk, Gandhi Nagar, and Azadpur. In lower-income areas, their primary targets are gold chains and phones.

“Inadequate patrolling and lack of police presence in the national Capital exacerbate the problem, emboldening criminals to carry out their nefarious acts with relative impunity,” said Aditya Okhade, a resident of Malviya Nagar.

“The rising incidents of robberies and snatchings have significantly impacted public safety and perception of security in the city. Citizens are increasingly feeling vulnerable while stepping out, especially during evening hours,” he said.

“The fear of being targeted by criminals has compelled many people to alter their routines, restrict their movements, and adopt precautionary measures such as concealing valuables and avoiding secluded areas,” said Sangram Singh, a resident of Rohini.

A senior Delhi Police official said that recognizing the urgency to address this growing menace, law enforcement agencies in Delhi have ramped up efforts to tackle the rising incidents of robberies and snatchings.

“We have deployed additional personnel in vulnerable areas, increased patrolling, and enhanced surveillance measures. We have also intensified intelligence gathering to identify and apprehend criminal networks involved in such crimes,” the official added.

2023070232652