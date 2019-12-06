Surge in international offers for IIT Hyderabad students

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, has witnessed a surge in students getting placed abroad as they secured 38 international offers during the first phase of placements for the 2019-20 academic year.

The students secured 271 offers from 96 companies by the end of the first phase of campus placements. This includes the 37 pre-placement offers. Top recruiters included Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Jaguar Land Rover, Eaton, BNY Mellon, Bajaj Auto and TSMC.

The first phase of placements was conducted in December and the second phase would begin in January, IIT-H said, here on Thursday.

According to Pradeep Yemula, faculty in-charge (placements), there has been a significant increase in international offers this year compared with last year.

“For the current placement year, we have received 38 international offers from 15 companies from the USA, Japan and Taiwan. In the last placement year (2018-19), we had received 22 international offers from 8 companies from Japan and Taiwan,” he said.

In 2019-20, 483 students had registered for placements across departments. Most job offers were from IT and ITES sectors. For circuit branches, the institute has crossed 80 per cent placement in the first phase.

Including the accepted pre-placement offers, 251 (single offers) students were placed at the end of first phase. This compares favourably with the preceding academic year (2018-19) when the institute had 239 (single offers) students, including 19 pre-placement offers.

