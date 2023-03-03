INDIALIFESTYLE

Surge in mental health, oncology consultations by women in 2022: Study

NewsWire
0
0

There has been a surge in 2022 in consultations on oncology and mental health by Indian women, said study by Practo Technologies Pvt Ltd based on data collected from 78,000 women.

And more women under 25 are seeking mental health support, the study notes.

According to the study, there was an year-on-year (YoY) 23 per cent rise in consultations by women.

“Notably, a majority of mental health consultations, particularly for psychotherapy, psychiatry, and psychology, were sought by younger women,” Practo said.

As per the study, women under 35 are consulting most on the mental health and the most discussed concerns were: withdrawal symptoms, suicidal behaviour, stress, panic, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), eating disorder, drug abuse and alcoholic addiction.

“In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of younger women seeking mental health support and this trend warrants attention and action. There are multiple factors contributing to this trend, such as increasing awareness and de-stigmatisation of mental health concerns, the impact of social media on mental health, and the unique stressors and challenges faced by younger generations. As a community we have to recognise this and provide support and foster overall wellbeing,” said Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer.

Talking about the trend, Dr Rajiv Nandy, Clinical Psychologist, Chairman-Shristi Child Development & Learning Institute said, “Acceptance and awareness has been the most fundamental driving force of this change. Women today are more educated, more aware of themselves and their role in society. They are in positions of power, they know how to exercise their rights, they know when and how to assert themselves and they definitely have the ability to recognise when something is not right and seek help.”

In the case of oncology consultations, there was 118 per cent growth in women in the age group 25-34, followed by women in the age group 35-44.

The other specialities consulted by women in 2022 were: Gynaecology, Dermatology, General Physician, Dentist and Pediatrician.

20230303-130402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Celebrating holiday season in New York City

    Lakhimpur violence case being probed in fair manner: MoS Mishra

    Tourists keep J&K abuzz; hotels remain full, govt encourages home-stays, Sgr...

    Punjab promotes students of classes 5, 8, 10 to next class