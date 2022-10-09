HEALTHLIFESTYLE

Surge in number of children hospitalised for e-scooter injuries: Study

NewsWire
0
0

The rate of hospital admittance for patients increased from fewer than 1 out of every 20 e-scooter injuries in 2011 to 1 out of every 8 requiring admittance into a hospital for care in 2020.

According to a new research abstract presented during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference and Exhibition, e-scooter injuries are becoming more common and increasingly severe.

“The number of annual e-scooter injuries has increased from 2011 to 2020, likely due in some part to the rise in popularity of rideshare e-scooter apps,” said lead author Harrison Hayward from Children’s National Hospital.

“Our study has characterised the spectrum of injuries that occur in children, which helps emergency room doctors prepare for taking care of them and helps parents and families to practice better safety,” Hayward added.

For the study, the team examined a national database of pediatric e-scooter injuries seen in emergency departments at over 100 US hospitals from 2011-2020 to find out what kinds of injuries children were sustaining and if any trends existed.

Over 10 per cent of all patients had a head injury, including a concussion, skull fractures, and internal bleeding. The most common injuries were arm fractures (27 per cent), followed by minor abrasions (22 per cent) and lacerations needing stitches (17 per cent).

The average age was 11.1 years and 59 per cent of patients were male. Admittance to a hospital rose from 4.2 per cent in 2011 to 12.9 per cent in 2020.

20221009-185004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Italy mulls compulsory Covid vaccination, extends Green Pass use

    US to start Covid-19 vaccination for kids as young as 6...

    Karnataka O2 tragedy: Chamarajanagar DC blames Mysuru counterpart

    Singapore reports 3,404 new Covid-19 cases