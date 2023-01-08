The Seychelles has decided not to introduce restrictive measures or requirements for incoming passengers from any country, including China, in spite of a surge in respiratory illnesses globally, especially in the northern hemisphere.

The decision is based on an analysis of a series of factors including the Seychelles’s vaccination status, community immunity and rate of infection, Public Health Commissioner Jude Gedeon told a press conference on Friday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

However, Gedeon noted, the government will be monitoring the global situation including the variants and sub-variants currently circulating in the country.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and to continue taking personal responsibility so as to prevent respiratory infection, suggesting that people still wear a face mask especially in enclosed spaces even though face masks are not mandatory.

